Rod Rosenstein testifies he would not have signed off on Page warrant given what he knows now

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Former Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has stated he would not have signed off on the Carter Page FISA warrant if he had known what he knows now.

While testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, Rosenstein acknowledged the series of flaws made by the FBI during their Russia investigation. He said he thought the information in the FISA application had been verified and went on to defend his appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel in the probe.

Senators grilled Rosenstein for being negligent amid the investigation. They pointed out he never checked to see if the information in the application he had approved was accurate.

Rosenstein has said he trusted that the information presented to him was verified and suggested someone would have informed him if they knew it wasn’t vetted.

The former attorney general was the first witness called in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s oversight investigation into the FBI’s abuse of FISA and other issues regarding the Russia probe.

