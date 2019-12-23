Roche enters $1.15 billion licensing deal for Sarepta gene therapy



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

December 23, 2019

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche <ROG.S> entered into a $1.15 billion licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics <SRPT.O> to obtain the right to launch and commercialize Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) outside the United States, it said on Monday.

Roche will make an upfront payment of $750 million in cash and $400 million worth in equity at closing for Sarepta’s investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy SRP-9001, it said in a statement on Monday.

Sarepta is eligible to receive up to $1.7 billion in regulatory and sales milestones, plus royalties on net sales, Roche said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)