Roblox misses quarterly expectation for bookings



A man photographs a Roblox banner displayed, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files A man photographs a Roblox banner displayed, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

August 16, 2021

(Reuters) – Roblox Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings on Monday, as easing restrictions slowed the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including “Jailbreak” and “MeepCity”.

The company posted a 35% rise in bookings to $665.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected bookings of $683.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)