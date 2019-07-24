Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:04 AM PT — Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill after years of investigating the Trump campaign and election interference. In his opening remarks with the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, Mueller doubled down on his pledge to not go outside the boundaries of his final report.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee, part 2 of the #MuellerHearings.

🎥 https://t.co/ynW6FFKTe9 pic.twitter.com/xGtwUIipgL — CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2019

Chairman Jerry Nadler confirmed with Mueller that the president refused a sit down interview with the special counsel and did not submit answers on alleged obstruction.

Ranking member Doug Collins called out Mueller for saying collusion is not a legal term within justice system, but pointed out Mueller wrote collusion and conspiracy are “largely’ synonymous in the report. Collins then stated, with Mueller’s own report, the parsing of words between the definitions of collusion and conspiracy can finally be put to rest.

GOP congressman John Ratcliffe accused Mueller of denying President Trump the presumption of innocence guaranteed under U.S. law. The Texas lawmaker and seasoned former prosecutor slammed the former special counsel for speaking out on alleged crimes of obstruction in Volume II of his report.

This comes after Mueller stated in his report that he could not charge the president with obstruction based on Department of Justice legal opinion, while also saying he could not exonerate President Trump based on the findings of the investigation.

Meanwhile, President Trump took to Twitter to, once again, reiterate: