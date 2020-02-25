Robert Iger to step down as Walt Disney CEO



FILE PHOTO: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

February 25, 2020

By Helen Coster

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co <DIS.N> on Tuesday said Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, to be replaced by Bob Chapek, effective immediately.

Chapek, who will be the seventh CEO in the company’s nearly 100-year history, has most recently served as the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Iger will continue in the role of chairman through the end of his contract on Dec. 31, 2021, Disney said.

Iger, who has been CEO since 2005, has led the company through the development and launch of its Disney+ streaming service, which launched in November to demand that exceeded company expectations.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rosalba O’brien)