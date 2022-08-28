Robert Davi: 4th Hunter Biden laptop found with drugs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:35 PM PT – Sunday, August 28, 2022

‘My Son Hunter’ director Robert Davi shared that another potential Hunter Biden laptop was found in a backpack with drugs.

During a Truth Social panel discussion with CEO Devin Nunes, the director shared that he received this information from an actress he was working with during the casting for the movie. The actress shared to Davi that her friend had rented a house to Hunter Biden and that it was there where the backpack was reportedly found.

“During research for the film, I had one time that I was working with an actress, when I was looking for the character of Grace Anderson,” said Davi. “It happened that her friend rented one of the houses to Hunter Biden, and they found a backpack with drugs and another laptop in there”

If true, this would add a fourth laptop to the three other reported laptops found belonging to Hunter Biden, leading to security concerns surrounding their misplacement.