RNC raises concerns of Biden’s fitness for office, shares videos of his questionable behavior

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:55 AM PT – Friday, July 15, 2022

The Republican National Committee has raised new concerns of President Joe Biden’s fitness for office. In a tweet Thursday, the RNC shared a video of Biden’s meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier in the day. It shows Biden appeared to reach out to shake hands, although there was nobody there.

"His fitness, his vigor, is beyond question." — Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain pic.twitter.com/kzNkCwlMZN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2022

The RNC also posted multiple videos of Biden’s latest gaffes, suggesting his mental condition may be getting worse. In one tweet, he can be seen getting confused while leaving a stage. In another video, Biden said he swallowed his own saliva wrong while coughing into the microphone.

105 seconds of Joe Biden showing he's totally fit to be president pic.twitter.com/mOlJly5KqW — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 14, 2022

The RNC also pointed out that Biden only took four questions during his press conference Thursday while his last stand-alone presser was four-months ago.