RNC chair points out media hypocrisy: Sen. Sanders called Baltimore ‘third world country’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:46 AM PT — Wednesday, July 31, 2019

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is wondering where the mainstream media was when Senator Bernie Sanders was criticizing Baltimore.

McDaniel pushed back against CNN’s John Berman Tuesday, when he brought up President Trump’s feud with Representative Elijah Cummings. The RNC chair responded, saying African American communities are experiencing record low levels of unemployment and rising wages.

She went on to highlight some of the president’s policies:

“…lowest unemployment for the African American history has hit during (President Trump’s) term as president, criminal justice reform, wages are up, poverty has decreased in the African American community — why aren’t we talking about the good policies that this president is putting forward?”

McDaniel also pointed out the media’s hypocrisy, asking where were the criticisms in 2015 when Senator Sanders referred to the district as a “third world country.” Meanwhile, Sanders himself has criticized the president’s comments, but has not yet addressed his own remarks.