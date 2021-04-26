RNC Chair: It’s time Biden stops standing in the way of bipartisan legislation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:49 PM PT – Monday, April 26, 2021

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has called on Joe Biden to stop obstructing bipartisan legislation on infrastructure. In a tweet Monday, she pointed out that even Democrats are calling on Biden to take out non-infrastructure items from his proposal.

Even Democrat Senators are calling on Biden to remove the non-infrastructure from his “infrastructure” proposal. Republicans proposed a bill that spends more on actual infrastructure like roads and bridges. It’s time Biden stops standing in the way of bipartisan legislation. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 26, 2021

McDaniel added, Republicans have proposed a bill that spends more money on actual infrastructure such as roads and bridges. She then said it’s time for the Democrats to stop standing in the way of bipartisan legislation.

This comes as moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia recently indicated he would not support Biden’s infrastructure plan in its current form. He also called a $600 billion GOP proposal a “good starting point.”