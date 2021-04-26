Trending

RNC Chair: It’s time Biden stops standing in the way of bipartisan legislation

Workers survey the Roberto Clemente Bridge in preparation for a complete refurbishing in over the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UPDATED 12:49 PM PT – Monday, April 26, 2021

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has called on Joe Biden to stop obstructing bipartisan legislation on infrastructure. In a tweet Monday, she pointed out that even Democrats are calling on Biden to take out non-infrastructure items from his proposal.

McDaniel added, Republicans have proposed a bill that spends more money on actual infrastructure such as roads and bridges. She then said it’s time for the Democrats to stop standing in the way of bipartisan legislation.

This comes as moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia recently indicated he would not support Biden’s infrastructure plan in its current form. He also called a $600 billion GOP proposal a “good starting point.”

