Ritchie Bros to buy Euro Auctions for $1 billion

August 9, 2021

(Reuters) – Asset management company Ritchie Bros said on Sunday it would acquire plant and machinery auction house Euro Auctions for an enterprise value of 775 million pounds ($1.07 billion) in cash.

The transaction, which was approved by Ritchie Bros’ board of directors, is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.

($1 = 0.7213 pounds)

