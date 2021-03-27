Rising violence in Philadelphia leads to calls for DA Krasner’s ousting

OAN Newsroom

In a surprising move this week, the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee chose to not endorse Larry Krasner’s reelection campaign effort. This came amid criticism over his handling of the city’s growing violence.

The Democratic district attorney has faced harsh criticism for his left-leaning stance on social justice issues like gun control and police violence, despite the city being a hotspot for left-wing activism.

Krasner’s sentiments are opposed by conservative PACs like “Protect Our Police,” who said his policies have hurt departments throughout the city.

He is also being blamed for the sharp rise in crime throughout the city and for cutting deals with Philly attorneys to lessen sentences for high profile criminals.

Just this Friday, a shooting in Oxford Circle left one 11-year-old boy dead and another teen wounded. Later in the same day, at least seven people were shot, leaving three in critical condition after a heated verbal altercation led to shots being fired outside of a downtown sports bar.

Authorities have taken one person into custody, but have not released any new information regarding the case. They said the area is not one they usually see this kind of violence in, but pointed to the city’s leadership as the root of the problem.

“This area is not on our radar, we haven’t had issues in this area at this point. But I will say, that social club is problematic,” Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales of the Philadelphia Police Department said. “It was shut down at least three times in the past. I know for a fact last year it was shut down.”

Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby also blasted Krasner’s handling of the city’s violence, saying criminals have “no fear of repercussion” due to the district attorney’s policies.

Krasner was elected in 2017 with the help of PACs funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, who put more than $1.4 million into the DA race.