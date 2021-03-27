Trending

Rising violence in Philadelphia leads to calls for DA Krasner’s ousting

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks to a reporter at of the election party of public defender Tiffany Caban moments before she claimed victory in the in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Running on a progressive platform that includes decriminalizing sex work and closing the Rikers Island jail, Caban narrowly defeated Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and scored a shocking victory for city's the progressive grassroots network and criminal justice movement. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner spoke to a reporter at of the election party of public defender Tiffany Caban on June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.  (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:15 PM PT – Saturday, March 27, 2021

In a surprising move this week, the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee chose to not endorse Larry Krasner’s reelection campaign effort. This came amid criticism over his handling of the city’s growing violence.

The Democratic district attorney has faced harsh criticism for his left-leaning stance on social justice issues like gun control and police violence, despite the city being a hotspot for left-wing activism.

Krasner’s sentiments are opposed by conservative PACs like “Protect Our Police,” who said his policies have hurt departments throughout the city.

He is also being blamed for the sharp rise in crime throughout the city and for cutting deals with Philly attorneys to lessen sentences for high profile criminals.

Just this Friday, a shooting in Oxford Circle left one 11-year-old boy dead and another teen wounded. Later in the same day, at least seven people were shot, leaving three in critical condition after a heated verbal altercation led to shots being fired outside of a downtown sports bar.

Authorities have taken one person into custody, but have not released any new information regarding the case. They said the area is not one they usually see this kind of violence in, but pointed to the city’s leadership as the root of the problem.

“This area is not on our radar, we haven’t had issues in this area at this point. But I will say, that social club is problematic,” Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales of the Philadelphia Police Department said. “It was shut down at least three times in the past. I know for a fact last year it was shut down.”

Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby also blasted Krasner’s handling of the city’s violence, saying criminals have “no fear of repercussion” due to the district attorney’s policies.

Krasner was elected in 2017 with the help of PACs funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, who put more than $1.4 million into the DA race.

MORE NEWS: Harris: Relief Package Passed To Fund Public Policy Programs

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE