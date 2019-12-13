Right to vote restored for ex-cons in Ky.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:35 AM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has restored voting rights to more than 140,000 convicted felons. Just days after being inaugurated, he signed an executive order reinstating voting rights to former felons who had committed non-violent offenses and completed their sentences.

“I also believe in redemption, in second chances,” he stated. “And as I said in my inaugural speech on Tuesday, my faith teaches me forgiveness.”

Beshear strongly believes it’s wrong for their rights to be overlooked regardless of their offense or good work since serving their sentences.

Ex-convict Rynn Young was convicted of drug possession when he was 18-years-old and has never voted in his life. He now wants a voice to help determine a better future for his children.

“It is a blessing and something that a lot of people may take for granted,” he explained. “Trust me, 21 years without a voice is unimaginable.”

Beshear’s decision reinstates an executive order previously implemented by his father, former Governor Steve Beshear, in 2015 after it was reversed.

Kentucky and Iowa were the only two states with laws that barred convicted felons from voting regardless of the crime. As of Thursday, felons in Iowa who have finished their sentence or parole will be given a mostly completed application needed to restore their voting rights.