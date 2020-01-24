Ride with Armstrong? It will cost you $30,000



PARIS (Reuters) – Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is offering people the chance to join him for five days riding around Mallorca – but guests will have to fork out a hefty $30,000.

The American, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 after being found guilty of multiple doping offences, set up a programme ‘The Move Mallorca’, named after his cycling podcast.

The event, advertised by tour operators Out There, offers 12 riders the chance to enjoy five days of cycling on the Spanish island of Mallorca with Armstrong and his former team mate George Hincapie in September, 2020.

In 2018, Armstrong agreed to pay the federal government $5 million to settle a civil lawsuit claiming he defrauded his sponsor, the U.S. Postal Service, by using performance-enhancing drugs.

