Richard Grenell: Susan Rice has assumed role as shadow president

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:01 AM PT – Thursday, May 13, 2021

In an interview on Wednesday, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell outlined the current White House’s approach to foreign policy and his concerns about the damage it may cause on a global level.

He suggested Joe Biden is creating his own headaches by trying to pander to the far-left domestically and said that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has assumed the role of a “shadow president”.

Biden placed Rice in charge of the White House Domestic Policy Council, but Grenell exposed this displacement when he stated in an interview that Rice’s expertise is in foreign policy not domestic policy.

“Biden is too weak to stop the progressive left from taking over…Kamala Harris does not understand what’s going on…we have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention,” he asserted. .@RichardGrenell on the far-Left's control of the Biden admin: "Biden is too weak to stop the progressive Left from taking over…Kamala does not understand what's going on…We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention." pic.twitter.com/8vyEJheUOx — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) May 12, 2021

Grenell fears because of Rice’s background, all foreign policy will likely be treated as domestic policy and pointed to this as the reason for the administration’s attempts to reach out to the Iranian regime.

The former DNI said there is no way Biden can take charge over the progressive left. He believes the way the White House is running things, foreign policy will be dictated by the political needs of the American left.