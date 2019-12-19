Rhode Island apartment shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:47 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

An elderly man shot three people before turning the gun on himself at an apartment complex in Rhode Island. Police responded to the incident at the Babcock Village Apartments in Westerly on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement accessed surveillance footage to locate the suspect, who was found dead from what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said the suspect was a 66-year-old male resident at the complex, who used a handgun to shoot three women at the senior living facility.

One of the victims was a fellow resident, while the other two were employees at the complex. One of the wounded was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were “familiar with” the suspect and have “dealt with him in the past.”

State Governor Gina Raimondo said she hopes this tragedy will help residents come together during this stressful time of year.

“This is an unbelievably stressful event that happened today. We’re here for you if you have mental health needs or needs for support. Please reach out. Rhode Island is with you, we’re here to help you. I ask the people of Rhode Island the people of Westerly: let’s rally around this community. Let’s do what good neighbors do and provide the support, comfort and love that people who are involved in this and in this community need.“

– Gina Raimondo, Governor of Rhode Island

I am closely monitoring the situation in Westerly and in constant contact with Rhode Island State Police Col. Manni. I stand with the people of Westerly and all Rhode Islanders in coming together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) December 19, 2019

Police have yet to release the names of the victims. An investigation remains ongoing. Officials are working to determine a motive and look into any possible connections between the suspect and the victims.