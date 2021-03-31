Trending

Reverend suing Harris, Pelosi over capitol blockade, says First Amendment rights infringed

FILE – In this March 20, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol dome stands past partially-removed razor wire hanging from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

UPDATED 10:16 AM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A Presbyterian minister is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris over access to the capitol grounds. Reverend Patrick Mahoney filed a complaint in federal court on Tuesday. He claimed he was denied a request to hold a Good Friday prayer vigil near the lower western terrace of the Capitol Building.

The suit is directed at Pelosi, Harris, the U.S. Capitol Police Board and the Senate Sergeant at Arms for “effectively creating a no-speech zone in one of the most important public forums in the nation.” Mahoney claimed the rejection violates his First and Fifth Amendment rights.

Mahoney is requesting a temporary restraining order and injunction requiring the space be opened for religious expression.

