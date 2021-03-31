Reverend suing Harris, Pelosi over capitol blockade, says First Amendment rights infringed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:16 AM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A Presbyterian minister is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris over access to the capitol grounds. Reverend Patrick Mahoney filed a complaint in federal court on Tuesday. He claimed he was denied a request to hold a Good Friday prayer vigil near the lower western terrace of the Capitol Building.

The suit is directed at Pelosi, Harris, the U.S. Capitol Police Board and the Senate Sergeant at Arms for “effectively creating a no-speech zone in one of the most important public forums in the nation.” Mahoney claimed the rejection violates his First and Fifth Amendment rights.

Join with me in prayer outside the federal court in Washington DC seeking God‘s guidance for our federal lawsuit We file today, seeking to have a GoodFriday service at the United States Capitol building! ⁦@mercedesschlapp⁩ ⁦@mschlapp⁩ #GoodFriday #FreeSpeech #Freedom pic.twitter.com/qW2TEMO81S — Rev. Patrick Mahoney (@revmahoney) March 30, 2021

Mahoney is requesting a temporary restraining order and injunction requiring the space be opened for religious expression.