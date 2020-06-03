Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for George Floyd

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:33 PM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy for George Floyd this week and called for federal action. On Thursday, Sharpton joined Floyd’s son and family attorney to speak at his memorial service in Minnesota.

Floyd’s son Quincy said his father “deserves justice.”

SON VISITS MEMORIAL: "…no man or woman should be without their fathers." George Floyd's son, Quincy Mason Floyd, and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump visited a makeshift memorial in Minneapolis on Wednesday, at the scene where Floyd died. pic.twitter.com/4dMrzmtECC — KION News 5 46 (@KION546) June 4, 2020

Sharpton emphasized the need for national mobilization towards federal legislation and its implementation.

“We need a federal act. What defined the 1960s that we all lionize so, is it was defined not by those in the streets, …it was defined by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It was defined by the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It was defined by the Open Housing Act of 1968.” – Reverend Al Sharpton, civil rights activist

Another memorial will be held this Saturday in Floyd’s birth state of North Carolina.

The mother of Floyd’s young daughter also demanded justice in her first public remarks since his death. Earlier this week, Roxie Washington said she wants justice for Floyd and added his 6-year-old daughter Gianna is proof he was a good man.

Washington noted that while Floyd moved from Houston to Minnesota for work opportunities, he still remained active in his daughter’s life and provided for his family. She also spoke about the lasting impact Floyd’s death will have on their child.

“Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.”

– Roxie Washington, mother of George Floyd’s daughter