Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina



FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden disembarks his plane at New Castle Airport upon returning from Wisconsin campaign events, in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden disembarks his plane at New Castle Airport upon returning from Wisconsin campaign events, in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

September 23, 2020

By Jason Lange and Chris Kahn

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points among likely voters in Michigan, while the two were even in North Carolina, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona – that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, a practice expected to increase due to the coronavirus health crisis:

MICHIGAN:

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

NORTH CAROLINA:

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 4% said they already had voted.

WISCONSIN:

* Voting for Biden: 48%

* Voting for Trump: 43%

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

* 1% said they already had voted.

PENNSYLVANIA:

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

FLORIDA:

* Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll expected on Sept. 23.

ARIZONA:

* Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll expected on Sept. 23.

NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Michigan, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 637 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 586 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 609 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 611 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Chris Kahn in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)