Retired Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Biden Border Crisis

UPDATED 8:27 AM PT – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) led a delegation of Republican lawmakers at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas. They made an effort to shed light on the growing migrant disaster. Lawmakers on both sides of the isle are demanding Joe Biden reverse the decision to end Title 42 on May 23.

Retired U.S. Border Patrol Chief and current Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, Rodney Scott joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to talk about how the crisis is endangering Americans.