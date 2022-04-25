Retired Border Patrol Agent discusses Biden’s mixed messages over repealing Title 42

OAN Newsroom

Arizona Attorney General, Mark Brnovich filed a temporary restraining order against the CDC over its decision to end Title 42, a public health order at the border, on May 23. Sen. Meanwhile, Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) reiterated his call for officials to testify before the Judiciary Committee about ramifications once the measure is lifted.

Retired border patrol agent, Christopher Harris joined Alicia Summers to discuss the ever worsening border crisis.