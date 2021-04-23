Resurfaced video shows Biden making racially charged comments

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:18 AM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

Joe Biden has come under fire yet again. This time for making potentially racist comments.

A recently resurfaced video shows Biden during a December conference call with fellow Democrats discussing the issue of racial equity. Things took a turn while addressing a panel of minority activists.

Biden made a series of remarks critics have called inflammatory and divisive, even going so far as to predict America is “doomed.”

His full statement:

“…this country is doomed. It is doomed. Not just because of African Americans, but because by 2040, this country is going to be minority white European. You hear me? Minority white European. And you guys are going to have to start working more with Hispanics.”

This is not the first time Biden has been in hot water over making racially charged statements. During a May 2020 interview with Charlemagne the God, he claimed “if you’re having a problem figuring out if you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t black.”