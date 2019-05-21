Resurfaced 2007 clip shows Biden flip on sanctuary city stance

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:43 AM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

2020 Democrat front-runner Joe Biden is once again walking back on policy claims he has made in the past. During a Democrat presidential primary debate back in 2007, Biden vowed to ban sanctuary cities nationwide.

When asked if he would support states or local jurisdictions harboring illegal aliens, Biden said all cities need to enforce “existing federal law,” which he blamed the Bush administration for not properly funding.

“Part of the problem is you have to have a federal government that can enforce laws. This administration’s been fundamentally derelict in not funding any of the requirements that are needed even to enforce the existing law”.

This isn’t the first time Biden’s stance on immigration has been called into question. Back in 2006 Biden touted the Secure Fence Act, which sought to add 700-miles of fencing at the border to deter illegal immigrants.

Watch the full video here: