Results from the first round of NFL Draft

April 24, 2020
(Reuters) – The top 10 picks from the opening round of the National Football League draft on Thursday (team, player, position, school).
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State University
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, defensive end, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, offensive tackle, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, quarterback, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, defensive tackle, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Clemson
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, cornerback, Florida
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle, Alabama
