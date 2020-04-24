Results from the first round of NFL Draft



Apr 23, 2020; Chase Young is selected as the number two overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins. USA TODAY Sports Apr 23, 2020; Chase Young is selected as the number two overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins. USA TODAY Sports

April 24, 2020

(Reuters) – The top 10 picks from the opening round of the National Football League draft on Thursday (team, player, position, school).

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State University

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, defensive end, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, offensive tackle, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, quarterback, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, defensive tackle, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, cornerback, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle, Alabama

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gerry Doyle)