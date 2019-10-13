Researchers make progress on new cancer vaccine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PST – Sun. October 13, 2019

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic are saying they are one step closer to removing and preventing certain types of cancer. The Mayo Clinic recently announced that its facility in Florida has successfully removed breast cancer from a patient who was participating in a clinical trial of a new vaccine.

The patient was previously diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer, which means the disease had not yet spread. The clinic’s vaccine was able to fully remove those cancer cells by stimulating a patient’s own immune response to attack the cancer.

“If we are able to have the immune system trained to recognize…the cancerous or precancerous cells, then maybe the immune system can eliminate them before they even develop,” explained Dr. Amy Degnim. “In the future, we would love to give a vaccine to prevent breast cancer in healthy women.”

American Cancer Society estimates that 268,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer every year. Doctors at the Mayo Clinic said they may have the vaccine available for widespread use in approximately eight years.