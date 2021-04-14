Republicans unveil bill to block federal funding of vaccine passports

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 AM PT – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R) is moving to block state and local governments from implementing vaccine passports. The Montana lawmaker and 24 other Republicans introduced a bill Tuesday that would prevent the use of federal funds to pay for such systems.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration said it was not considering plans to mandate vaccine passports, but GOP lawmakers want to ensure that federal money does not go to jurisdictions that propose the idea.

Today, I introduced the “No Taxpayer Funding for Vaccine Passports Act.” This would prohibit any federal funds being used to implement, enforce, or assist in the creation of a COVID–19 vaccine passport system. pic.twitter.com/T7Z7X2tBG3 — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) April 13, 2021

Rosendale said the idea of vaccine passports is terrifying, adding that individuals should make their own health care decisions.