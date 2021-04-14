Trending

Republicans unveil bill to block federal funding of vaccine passports

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale listens during a roundtable discussion with veterans and other community members on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Fort Harrison in Helena, Mont. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

UPDATED 7:45 AM PT – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R) is moving to block state and local governments from implementing vaccine passports. The Montana lawmaker and 24 other Republicans introduced a bill Tuesday that would prevent the use of federal funds to pay for such systems.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration said it was not considering plans to mandate vaccine passports, but GOP lawmakers want to ensure that federal money does not go to jurisdictions that propose the idea.

 

Rosendale said the idea of vaccine passports is terrifying, adding that individuals should make their own health care decisions.

