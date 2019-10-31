Republicans slam Schiff, impeachment inquiry

OAN Newsroom

President Trump called on House Republicans to stand united against the Democrats impeachment inquiry. Many Republicans sounded off ahead of the proceedings and also during debate on the House floor before the vote to formalize the probe.

“Now is the time for Republicans to stand together and defend the leader of their party against these smears. It would be one thing if there were any indication of an underlying crime, but there is not-not in the transcripts, and not in the secret witness testimony that….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

Congressman Mark Meadows suggested the impeachment resolution should be renamed the “Adam Schiff Empowerment Act.” While speaking to reporters Thursday, Meadows said the vote allows Schiff to maintain complete control over the process without giving any rights to the White House or to Republicans. The North Carolina lawmaker then criticized Schiff for his interactions with witnesses during these closed-door hearings.

“We’ve asked a number of questions that we felt like deserved an answer and instead of Adam Schiff allowing the witness to answer those questions, he’s cut the witness off and last time I checked Adam Schiff is not the attorney for the witness,” he stated. “And today’s (Thursday) resolution just empowers him more to control the process, and I think one reporter called it the Adam Schiff Empowerment act…that’s probably what it needs to be renamed”.

Rep. Meadows was backed up by his colleague Jim Jordan, who described the resolution as an attempt by Democrats to “put a bow” on the “sham process.”

#NEW: @Jim_Jordan on House impeachment resolution vote: "Trying to put a ribbon on a sham process doesn't make it any less of a sham… This resolution gives Adam Schiff even more power to run this secret proceeding in a bunker in the basement of the Capitol." #OANN — Rachel Acenas (@RachelAcenas) October 31, 2019

Congressman Devin Nunes also chimed in by accusing House Democrats of blindly following chairman Schiff. During a statement on the House floor Thursday, Nunes said Democrats always intended to use their place in the House to turn the Intelligence Committee into the “Impeachment Committee.” He then compared the impeachment inquiry to a cult, calling Schiff the cult leader and the mainstream media the followers.

“After today (Thursday) the House Intelligence Committee ceases to exist, oversight is not being done and we now have a full fledged impeachment committee in the basement of the capitol — think about that America,” he stated.

Nunes went on to say Democrats have been fixated on “pursuing their bizarre obsession with overturning the results of the last presidential election.”

President Trump has continued to blast the Democrats’ impeachment efforts as: