Republicans push back against Democrats over election security

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:49 AM PT — Friday, August 2, 2019

Republicans in the Senate are pushing back amid pressure from Democrats and the mainstream media to pass election security bills. According to The Hill, Senator James Lankford said Democrat’s plans for providing federal funding for elections and a certification center voting machines are issues separate from election security.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took the Senate floor this week to defend his decision to block the Democrat’s recent attempts to fast-track legislation he says is highly partisan.

“This kind of objection is a routine occurrence here in the Senate,” he stated. “It doesn’t make Republicans traitors or un-American, it makes us policy-makers with a different opinion.”

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he thinks Republicans will buckle under the pressure and eventually take up a vote on election security legislation. The move would mark a reversal on the issue, with McConnell previously saying he did not think such legislation was necessary.

However, the move would not be unprecedented. Last year, McConnell said he wouldn’t bring “criminal justice reform” legislation to the floor, only to change his mind following pressure from President Trump. Schumer predicts the same thing will happen when the Senate reconvenes in September.