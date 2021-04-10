Republicans decry Biden’s court packing commission

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

Republicans are holding Joe Biden’s feet to the fire for potentially keeping a campaign promise to the progressive wing of the Democrat Party.

This came after Biden recently signed an executive order creating the Presidential Commission on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The commission is designed to look into public calls to pack the court with liberal justices, and evaluate the role of the Supreme Court in American society.

“It’s all about gaining power at all costs. That’s not what America is about. That’s not what America was founded on. That’s not what the men and woman who served with me, who didn’t come back gave their lives for, and those who came back with the wounds of war, that’s not what I put my life on the line for,” former Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) said.

“Americans want stability right now, they want to be able to trust their institutions more, not less. And they don’t want politicians who are on power grabs to somehow get their way,” McSally added. “The founding fathers were very clear about its role.”

Republicans have taken to social media to air out their grievances with the move, with some calling it destructive to the American judiciary.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said radical leftists are lashing out because they are not getting their way.

Here we go again! When radical leftists don't get their way, they take unprecedented steps & call for… – Abolishing the Electoral College

– Eliminating the Filibuster

– Packing the Court Biden reportedly announcing a "court packing commission!" On @OutnumberedFNC at noon! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) April 9, 2021

Additionally, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the commission is “undemocratic, divisive, and brainless.”

Court packing is undemocratic, divisive, and brainless. Don't take it from me, take it from Joe Biden who once called it a "bonehead idea." — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 9, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned that packing the court would be a direct assault on the nation’s independent judiciary.

This new court-packing commission is not some serious pivot away from Democrats’ political attacks on the Court. It’s just an attempt to clothe those attacks in fake legitimacy. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/qX639r68M3 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 9, 2021

He said the policy goes against the wishes of Democrat appointed justices, including Stephen Breyer and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Some lawmakers, including Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), believe the executive order is an empty gesture.

“If you’re going to have judges that are just super legislators, then they shouldn’t have lifetime tenure, they should have to stand for election because it’s the only way the American people could have accountability over them,” Sasse stated.

The senator stressed Biden doesn’t even have enough support from Democrat lawmakers to expand the size of the court.

Political experts sounded off a similar tune, referring to earlier attempts to pack the court from former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

FDR failed to expand the number of justices, because lawmakers in his own party knew it would diminish checks on his power.

These experts are holding out hope that today’s lawmakers hold a similar view on the judiciary.

