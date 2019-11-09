Republicans call Hunter Biden, whistleblower and others to publicly testify

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:17 PM PT — Saturday, November 9, 2019

House Republicans are calling Hunter Biden to testify in the upcoming public impeachment hearings.

According to a witness list released on Saturday, Biden and his former Burisma business partner Devon Archer are among those the GOP wants to appear for open testimonies. Republicans also want the whistleblower to appear and reveal their identity in the public forum.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes released a letter with the list. It stated that he expects each of the witnesses to be called to “ensure Democrats treat the president with fairness, as promised by Speaker Pelosi.”

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is refusing the GOP’s request to call on Hunter Biden. On Saturday, the chairman said the impeachment inquiry will not be used to undertake investigations into the Bidens or the 2016 election.

He also said the committee is evaluating the GOP’s requests and will give consideration to witnesses within the scope of the impeachment inquiry, as voted on by the House. The other witnesses the GOP has requested to publicly testify include former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former Fusion GPS contractor Nellie Ohr.

Later the same day, President Trump said some of his suggestions for the Republicans’ list of potential witnesses did not make the cut. He took to Twitter Saturday to share his recommendations.

I recommend that Nervous Nancy Pelosi (who backed up Schiff’s lie), Shifty Adam Schiff, Sleepy Joe Biden, the Whistleblower (who miraculously disappeared after I released the transcript of the call), the 2nd Whistleblower (who also disappeared), & the I.G., be part of the list! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

He also mentioned both whistleblowers as possible witnesses he wanted on the list.