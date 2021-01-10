Republican lawmakers continue to push back on impeachment efforts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

Members of the GOP are warning against efforts to impeach President Trump ahead of Inauguration Day on January 20.

Democrats continue to push forward with their effort to impeach the President for the second time, in a bid to remove him from office when he has fewer than 10 days left. However, they face the likelihood there won’t be enough Republican support to make it happen.

On Friday, reports detailed a letter sent to Joe Biden by GOP Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), which was signed by seven lawmakers. The letter urged him to block House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment efforts.

In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, I am asking that @JoeBiden formally request that Speaker Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Trump a second time. pic.twitter.com/BpCouEPxiW — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 9, 2021

In a tweet, Buck said, “in the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, I’m asking Biden to request Pelosi discontinue her efforts.”

The letter itself said the Constitution does not envision impeaching a president without an adequate investigation and congressional hearings. It said impeachment should not occur in the heat of the moment, but after “great deliberation.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also spoke out against the effort. He said impeaching a president with less than two weeks left in the term will only divide the country more.

McCarthy called on leaders to refocus their efforts on working directly for the American people. These calls are not only coming from the lower chamber, but upper chamber as well.

In an interview Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said he’s not interested in spending time on things that can’t happen, including impeachment.

“Is there any likelihood that he could possibly be removed between now and January 20?” Blunt questioned. “If there’s no additional ensuing event, my belief is there is no possibility of that.”

In a recent interview, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Democrat leaders need to stand down on impeachment. He also added impeachment will only l destroy the country even further.

In a recent memo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican colleagues Congress will not reconvene for business until January 19. In order to conduct impeachment efforts sooner, all 100 senators would have to vote unanimously on the issue, which is unlikely given the chamber’s current Republican majority.