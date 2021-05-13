Republican Jewish Coalition slams Biden, urges support for Israel

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:33 AM PT – Thursday, May 13, 2021

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) issued a strong condemnation of Joe Biden’s response to the latest terror attacks by Hamas against Israel. In a statement Wednesday, the RJC said the responsibility for the latest violence in the Middle East lies with Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah.

The group added, Biden has weakened America’s support for peace by its appeasement of Iran and the Palestinian authority. The RJC also praised President Trump’s Abraham Accords, saying it laid foundation for a lasting peace but Biden is now undoing it. It also endorsed congressman Carlos Gimenez over his recent support for Israel.

The RJC also condemned the members of the Democrat Squad, while asserting congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez(D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are inciting violence with baseless accusations against Israel.

As Hamas continues launching rockets into #Jerusalem, we are reminded why we must continue our commitment to #Israel. I'm introducing a resolution to condemn Hamas and support Israel. Every lawmaker should be on record as to where they stand on this important issue. pic.twitter.com/U9Ehp0BXWP — Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) reaffirmed its strong support for Israel amid ongoing attacks by Iranian-backed terror group Hamas. In a statement Wednesday, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said Israel has every right to defend itself from Islamic terror and the U.S. must fully support its key ally.

The Republican Party stands with Israel, a nation that has every right to defend itself against violence and the barrage of rockets from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/ywMm7bMfCR — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 12, 2021

McDaniel criticized Biden over his weak response to the attacks by Hamas against Israeli civilians, noting it’s not helpful to peace in the region. She then stressed that President Trump laid the foundation for peace with Abraham Accords. The RNC chair added, the security of Israel is vital to national security of the U.S.