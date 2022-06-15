Republican flips blue House seat in Texas

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:02 AM PT – Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Republican House candidate Mayra Flores edged out her Democrat opponent in a Texas special election. Flores finished Tuesday with 51 percent of the vote, while Dan Sanchez came in second with 43 percent. Sanchez later conceded in a statement on Twitter.

This is a historic win as the seat Flores will be filling until at least January was held by a Democrat for 10-years. Her win narrows the Democrat majority in the House and she will also be the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the upper chamber.

Making history in the #RGV! Congratulations to @MayraFlores2022 on her HUGE win tonight in #TX34! pic.twitter.com/w3BhrZhWeI — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) June 15, 2022

Flores touted Trump-era policies during her victory speech, while bringing attention to pain at the pump, high grocery costs and inflation under the Biden administration.

“Policies are being placed right now are hurting us,” she stated. “We cannot accept the increase of gas, of food, of medication. We cannot accept that and we have to say the facts that under President Trump, we did not have this mess in this country.”

Flores said she looks forward to standing strong for conservative values of faith, family and freedom in Washington. Meanwhile, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk even chimed in on her victory. He confirmed that she, in fact, received his vote in the Texas special election. Musk then alluded to a 2022 red wave.