Republican Congressman Jim Jordan Talks on Michael Cohen Testimony

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:34 AM PT — Sunday, March 3, 2019

Representative Jim Jordan defends President Trump after Michael Cohen’s testimony.

During an interview on Sunday, the Ohio Republican said Cohen continues to lie to Congress.

He also talked about the Democrats deciding to make Cohen their first announced witness of the 116th Congress, who also happens to be the guy who is going to prison for lying to Congress.

Jordan was then asked if he believed certain things Cohen said in his testimony, including that he’s never been to Prague — which is mentioned in the anti-Trump dossier.

Jordan also expressed his biggest concern, is what took place with the top five people — Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Jim Baker, Lisa Page, and Peter Strzok — who ran the Clinton investigation.

He said those same people launched and ran the Russia investigation, have either been fired, demoted, or left the FBI.