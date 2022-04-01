Republican campaigners post up at Calif. gas stations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:51 AM PT – Friday, April 1, 2022

Several Republican campaigners take to the streets of Southern California to discuss rising gas prices and what Americans must do to bring costs back down.

“We are out here because Californians are tired of high gas prices, and we figured the gas station is the best place to kind of post up and speak with voters and people that are just commuting all the time, driving all the time,” said Hallie Balch, a Republican campaigner. “Families, single income households, everybody’s dealing with this.”

The demonstration took place at a Chevron in Garden Grove, Orange County this week with the half a dozen GOP advocates holding signs and getting honks of approval from passing cars. They said Democrats and their policies are solely to blame.

“We have no control over the prices, so it’s not Russia and it’s only the Democrats that have done this with their policies,” Balch continued. “They talk about the green policy and why they don’t want to be drilling for oil. Well, guess what? All the other countries are doing it, so why can’t we?”

This voter registration effort is just one of many taking place across the country in an effort to get more Americans to back Republicans at the ballot box.

“Somebody registered to vote in L.A. County and they were saying that they are so fed up with the cost that they’ve been seeing that they actually switched from Democrat to Republican,” noted the campaigner. “And frankly, we didn’t know if that was going to be something that would actually happen, but it did. So we we’re just excited to get some people out.”

These Republicans groups hope drawing attention to the displeasure many Americans are feeling with skyrocketing inflation and rising gas prices could help bolster support for the party ahead of the midterms.