Reps. Meadows, Hice, Biggs slam House for stalling on impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, speaks with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., second from left, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., right, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., left, in a private room just off the House floor after the House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:45 AM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Reps. Mark Meadows, Andy Biggs and Jody Hice held a rally with activists at the U.S. Capitol to criticize Democrats’ inaction on impeachment. This comes as the articles of impeachment against the president have yet to be released to the Senate.

Rep. Hice was the first to address the group on Wednesday. She accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “fomenting a coup attempt” against President Trump. Congressman Biggs said Pelosi has built up impeachment “on straw at best,” adding that her reluctance to send impeachment articles shows she has nothing on the president.

Rep. Meadows then accused Adam Schiff of goading impeachment witnesses during House hearings when he did not get the answers he wanted.

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., from left, with fellow members Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks during a rally in support of President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

“Adam Schiff didn’t get the answer he wanted, Nancy Pelosi didn’t get the answer she wanted and so what are they doing?” asked Meadows. “They continue to play politics in this building right behind us instead of allowing Mitch McConnell to do his job in the Senate and acquit this president, so we can get on with creating jobs and doing what this president does best.”

The North Carolina lawmaker also said while the Republicans can’t impeach Pelosi, there are ways to remove her from her post.

