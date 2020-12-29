Trending

Representative-elect Luke Letlow mourned at funeral service

UPDATED 1:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

Family and friends held a funeral service for Representative-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.). On Saturday, the service for the Louisiana Republican was held at North Monroe Baptist Church.

Letlow died following complications from the coronavirus in December. He was 41-years-old. Hundreds of family and friends gathered to honor him and to commemorate his service to the American people.

He is remembered for his service to others and for being a “true servant’s servant.” Letlow would have been sworn into Congress today.

According to the LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport on Wednesday, Letlow’s cause of death was a heart attack following a procedure related to his COVID-19 infection.

Doctors said the congressman-elect had no underlying conditions and was confident of his recovery. According to reports, he was treated with ‘remdesivir,’ as recommended by Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci.

However, the WHO has warned remdesivir’s side-effects include low blood pressure, which can cause a heart attack. Critics said Letlow should have received ‘hydroxychloroquine’ instead, which does not carry such deadly side-effects.

