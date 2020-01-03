Trending

Reports: U.S. to deploy over 3K additional troops to the Middle East

American military convoy stops near the town of Tel Tamr, north Syria, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:15 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

The U.S. is planning to deploy over 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East following the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Reports detailed the move on Friday, citing several defense officials and one military official.

The U.S. is reportedly sending 3,500 additional troops to “serve as a response to threats throughout the region.” The reinforcements will come from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division. They will be deployed to Iraq, Kuwait and other parts of the region.

“As previously announced, the Immediate Response Force brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division was alerted to prepare for deployment and are now being deployed,” read a statement from the Pentagon. “The brigade will deploy to Kuwait as an appropriate and precautionary action, in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities.”

Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

This came after a terrorist attack on Baghdad’s U.S. Embassy earlier this week. The Defense Department released a video on Friday, which showed U.S. Marines holding rifles and wearing ammunition vests outside the compound.

Army General Mark Milley said any attempts to storm the embassy would be similar to running into a “buzz saw.” He added the U.S. will strike again to prevent further attacks.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, listens as Secretary of Defense Mark Esper delivers a statement on Iraq and Syria at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

This came after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced the deployment of 750 additional troops on Tuesday.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad,” stated Esper. “The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world.”

14,000 U.S. troops remain deployed in the gulf region amid attacks on commercial shipping routes on the waterway.

Related: President Trump: Iran Will Be Held Fully Responsible For Attack On U.S. Embassy In Iraq

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE