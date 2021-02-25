Reports: U.S. airstrike Iranian target in Syria

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

The U.S. military conducted air-strikes against Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria. In a statement on Thursday, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby confirmed multiple structures belonging to the Iranian-backed Quds Force were destroyed in a U.S. airstrike.

The attack was authorized by Joe Biden Thursday morning in response to suspected Iranian bombings on U.S. targets in Iraq. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who recommended the strikes, said he was confident they hit the correct targets.

“We’re confident in the target that we went after, we know what we hit,” U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said. “And we’re confident that that target was being used by the same Shi’ite militia that conducted the strikes. And so, you’ll get more information in terms of the effects of the strikes as time goes by, but I just wanted to make sure that I gave you that viewpoint from me.”

The strike was reportedly “limited in scope” and in line with Biden’s policy of appeasement of Iran. At this time, it remains unclear what damage was caused or if there were any casualties.