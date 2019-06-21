Reports: Soros-backed media spread disinformation to advance impeachment narratives

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:55 PM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Media outlets backed by billionaire George Soros are allegedly spreading misinformation to advance the impeachment narrative.

Tuesday reports said the Soros-backed Center for Public Integrity is stirring allegations that President Trump ordered a freeze on Ukraine military aid on the day of his phone call with the Ukrainian president.

NYT version: “About 90 minutes after President Trump held a controversial telephone call with President Zelensky of Ukraine in July, the White House budget office ordered the Pentagon to suspend all military aid that Congress had allocated to Ukraine” https://t.co/gaZuaymafg — David Beard (@dabeard) December 22, 2019

The narrative was designed to back Democrat claims of a ‘quid pro quo’ related to Joe and Hunter Biden’s corruption in that country.

However, the Office of Management and Budget has refuted those claims. The OMB released a real timeline of events, which showed military aid had been frozen days before the July phone call and released weeks after.

This came just after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new information to be released to allow for a “fair and honest trial” in the Senate. This week, Schumer referenced recently released emails that he said shed more light onto the alleged ‘quid pro quo’ between the Trump administration and Ukraine.

One email in particular, which was sent 91 minutes after the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, was written by senior OMB political appointee Michael Duffey. The email appeared to instruct Defense Department officials to withhold aid to Ukraine and keep the administration’s request confidential.

“This email is explosive,” stated Schumer. “A top administration official, one that we requested, is saying ‘stop the aid’ 91 minutes after Trump called Zelensky and said ‘keep it hush hush.’”

Related: Taylor Swift Says George Soros Funded Deal That Exploited Her Music Rights