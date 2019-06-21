Trending

Reports: Soros-backed media spread disinformation to advance impeachment narratives

FILE – In this June 21, 2019 file photo, George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:55 PM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Media outlets backed by billionaire George Soros are allegedly spreading misinformation to advance the impeachment narrative.

Tuesday reports said the Soros-backed Center for Public Integrity is stirring allegations that President Trump ordered a freeze on Ukraine military aid on the day of his phone call with the Ukrainian president.

The narrative was designed to back Democrat claims of a ‘quid pro quo’ related to Joe and Hunter Biden’s corruption in that country.

However, the Office of Management and Budget has refuted those claims. The OMB released a real timeline of events, which showed military aid had been frozen days before the July phone call and released weeks after.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after saying on the floor that he wants to call top White House officials to testify for the Senate trial, which is set to start next year if the House impeaches President Donald Trump this week, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This came just after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new information to be released to allow for a “fair and honest trial” in the Senate. This week, Schumer referenced recently released emails that he said shed more light onto the alleged ‘quid pro quo’ between the Trump administration and Ukraine.

One email in particular, which was sent 91 minutes after the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, was written by senior OMB political appointee Michael Duffey. The email appeared to instruct Defense Department officials to withhold aid to Ukraine and keep the administration’s request confidential.

“This email is explosive,” stated Schumer. “A top administration official, one that we requested, is saying ‘stop the aid’ 91 minutes after Trump called Zelensky and said ‘keep it hush hush.’”

