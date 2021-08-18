Reports: Seahawks make Jamal Adams highest-paid safety



FILE PHOTO: Dec 13, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts following the a missed field goal attempt by the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Dec 13, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts following the a missed field goal attempt by the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

August 18, 2021

Jamal Adams’ signature is all that awaits the 25-year-old becoming the NFL’s highest-paid safety courtesy of a reported four-year, $70 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams, acquired for a package of draft picks from the New York Jets last season, had been in negotiations with the team since the end of the 2020 season and wanted to be the top-paid player at his position.

Despite reports the two sides were further apart in talks as recently as Sunday night, a pact was struck on Tuesday, NFL Network and the Seattle Times reported.

Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos had the highest annual average value on his contract at $15.25 million before the Adams deal, which includes $38 million guaranteed, per reports.

Adams was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and his unique skill set was a perfect fit with the Seahawks, who used him in blitz packages and at linebacker as often as he lined up at safety.

Adams had 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 83 tackles in 2020 but played in a career-low 12 games.

Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million contract with the Broncos after playing last season on the franchise tag.

Simmons received $35 million in guarantees in the contract.

–Field Level Media