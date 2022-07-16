Reports: NYC accounts for 30% of US Monkeypox cases

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:16 PM PT – Saturday, July 16, 2022

New York City health officials are sounding the alarm on the outbreak of Monkeypox in the city. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine recently tweeted a chart that showed cases doubled in the past week.

NEW: @nycHealthy has released, for first time, detailed data on NYC's monkeypox outbreak. Shows rapid rise in cases, more than doubling in past week. Data also shows that among cases:

* Median age is 35 (range 20 to 69 yrs)

* 95.5% men

* 60.4% of cases in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/W8vApaeVB9 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 15, 2022

He also warned that the Big Apple accounts for 30 percent of all US cases, but is only receiving 10 percent of the nation’s vaccine supply. Officials attributed 60 percent of the cases to the LGBQ+ community. Another 40 percent were classified as unknown.

The report states that no women contracted the virus during the reporting period. Health officials attributed the remaining to Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Non-Binary, as well as unknown.

It was another day of meltdown in NYC's monkeypox vaccinatation effort, caused by severe lack of supply and failed scheduling technology. NYC is now recording 30% of the monkeypox cases nationally, but we're only receiving *10%* of nat'l vax supply. We need our fair share ASAP. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 12, 2022

New York City official’s have urged the federal government to give what they say is a “fair share” of vaccines to combat the growing issue. Officials stated the vaccination release went smoothly and all appointments were quickly booked.

While monkeypox is spreading in NYC, there are things you can do to help prevent it! Learn more from Health Department alumni @dr_demetre: https://t.co/D1BkSa9Gwr — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 15, 2022

Today we are releasing an additional 9,200 monkeypox vaccine appointments at 6 p.m.

➡ Sign up here: https://t.co/8MsasiKDVz

➡ Learn more about monkeypox: https://t.co/hR9Yuwj6Ue — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 15, 2022

More vaccines should be shipped to New York next week.