Reports: NYC accounts for 30% of US Monkeypox cases

FILE – This 1997 image provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox. (CDC via AP, File)

UPDATED 2:16 PM PT – Saturday, July 16, 2022

New York City health officials are sounding the alarm on the outbreak of Monkeypox in the city. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine recently tweeted a chart that showed cases doubled in the past week.

He also warned that the Big Apple accounts for 30 percent of all US cases, but is only receiving 10 percent of the nation’s vaccine supply. Officials attributed 60 percent of the cases to the LGBQ+ community. Another 40 percent were classified as unknown.

The report states that no women contracted the virus during the reporting period. Health officials attributed the remaining to Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Non-Binary, as well as unknown.

New York City official’s have urged the federal government to give what they say is a “fair share” of vaccines to combat the growing issue. Officials stated the vaccination release went smoothly and all appointments were quickly booked.

More vaccines should be shipped to New York next week.

