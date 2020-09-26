Reports: Nationals to extend manager Martinez

September 26, 2020

The Washington Nationals have agreed to extend the contract of manager Dave Martinez, multiple outlets reported, one day ahead of his 56th birthday.

Martinez agreed to a three-year, $7.5 million deal that begins in the 2021 season, USA Today reported. He had a club option for 2021 on his existing deal.

In his second season as a major league manager, Martinez guided the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019. To get there, Martinez had to navigate through a slow start in which his team was a disappointing 19-31 deep into the second month of the season.

The Nationals ultimately railed to earn a wild-card berth in the playoffs and then stormed through the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros to win the franchise’s first-ever championship.

The extension comes despite a disappointing 2020 season. The Nationals entered the final weekend of the regular season with a 23-34 record and they already have been eliminated from playoff consideration.

In his three seasons at the helm, Martinez is 198-183 with the Nationals. Martinez was previously a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs under manager Joe Maddon.

A veteran of 16 major league seasons, he was a career .276 hitter with 91 home runs and 580 RBIs for the Cubs (1986-88, 2000), Montreal Expos (1988-91), Cincinnati Reds (1992), San Francisco Giants (1993-94), Chicago White Sox (1995-97), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1998-2000), Texas Rangers (2000) and Atlanta Braves (2001).

–Field Level Media