Reports: Musk asks SEC to look into number of fake accounts on Twitter

UPDATED 7:46 AM PT – Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Elon Musk has asking the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to look into the number of fake accounts on Twitter. According to reports on Tuesday, the SpaceX CEO has requested the agency resolve his dispute with Twitter executives over the number of bots and fake accounts.

Musk also launched an informal poll among Twitter users asking if they believe the company’s claim that 95 percent of its accounts are “human.”

Twitter claims that >95% of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

This came after Musk put his acquisition of Twitter on hold over the dispute about the number of fake accounts. He has since suggested that he may buy Twitter for less than the originally reported $44 billion, while asserting at least 20 percent of Twitter accounts are inauthentic.

