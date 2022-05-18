Trending

Reports: Musk asks SEC to look into number of fake accounts on Twitter

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Elon Musk announced on Friday, May 13, 2022, that his plan to buy Twitter in a proposed $44 billion deal is “temporarily on hold” as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts it has. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

UPDATED 7:46 AM PT – Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Elon Musk has asking the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to look into the number of fake accounts on Twitter. According to reports on Tuesday, the SpaceX CEO has requested the agency resolve his dispute with Twitter executives over the number of bots and fake accounts.

Musk also launched an informal poll among Twitter users asking if they believe the company’s claim that 95 percent of its accounts are “human.”

This came after Musk put his acquisition of Twitter on hold over the dispute about the number of fake accounts. He has since suggested that he may buy Twitter for less than the originally reported $44 billion, while asserting at least 20 percent of Twitter accounts are inauthentic.

David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to explains what this all means.

