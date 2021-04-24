Reports: L.A. hiding homeless people ahead of Oscars

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Oscars season is upon us and the city of Los Angeles is preparing by hiding all the homeless people.

The 2021 Oscars will be held for the first time ever at the historic L.A. Union Station, but the city of Los Angeles is reportedly working to remove homeless people near and around the venue.

According to a local homeless man named DJ, officials came by and told those tenting in the area to move by Friday at 6 p.m.

“They came to us about a week ago and said that we had to move because they were trying to clean it up for the Oscars, and they told us that if we didn’t move they were just going to demolish our stuff,” DJ explained.

While the city is offering to let local homeless people stay in a nearby hotel, critics argued this is just another example of the city sweeping the homeless crisis under the rug.

