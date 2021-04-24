Trending

Reports: L.A. hiding homeless people ahead of Oscars

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Overview of Oscar statues on display at "Meet the Oscars" at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 25: Overview of Oscar statues on display at "Meet the Oscars" at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:15 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Oscars season is upon us and the city of Los Angeles is preparing by hiding all the homeless people.

The 2021 Oscars will be held for the first time ever at the historic L.A. Union Station, but the city of Los Angeles is reportedly working to remove homeless people near and around the venue.

A homeless man sits on the sidewalk on Alameda Street near Union Station, one of the locations for Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A homeless man sat on the sidewalk on Alameda Street near Union Station, one of the locations for Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 

According to a local homeless man named DJ, officials came by and told those tenting in the area to move by Friday at 6 p.m.

“They came to us about a week ago and said that we had to move because they were trying to clean it up for the Oscars, and they told us that if we didn’t move they were just going to demolish our stuff,” DJ explained.

While the city is offering to let local homeless people stay in a nearby hotel, critics argued this is just another example of the city sweeping the homeless crisis under the rug.

