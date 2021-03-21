Reports: Japan may deploy military to protect U.S. from China, Tokyo warns of Taiwan tensions, seeks to deploy military overseas for 1st time since 1945

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

The Defense Department has agreed to cooperate with Japan in case of Chinese military aggression against Taiwan. According to Japanese media Sunday, Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin proposed deepening bilateral cooperation during a recent meeting with his Japanese counterpart.

Reports found Japan could deploy its own military to protect U.S. warships in Taiwan as well as defend the sovereignty of that island nation. Japan has been barred from conducting military missions overseas since 1945.

However, Tokyo is working to restore its role in global affairs.

“I presented my strong concern over the increased activities of the China Coastguard recently and their stronger partnership with the military forces,” Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi stated. “And this was agreed with all four ministers. We must not allow the Coast Guard law to undermine the legitimate interests of relevant nations including Japan.”

Japanese officials have opposed any concessions to China that Joe Biden may be willing to give. Tokyo has strongly urged the U.S. to take a tougher stance on China as well as to stand up to its predatory policies.