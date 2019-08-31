Trending

Reports: Jags linebacker Jack to get $57 million extension

NFL: Preseason-Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
Aug 15, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) dances to the music during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

August 31, 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3 million, will be guaranteed $33 million under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network. He will become the NFL’s third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets’ CJ Mosley.

Jack, 23, made 107 tackles last season, including 2 1/2 sacks. He forced a fumble and intercepted a pass that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 starts.

–Field Level Media

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE