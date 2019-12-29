Reports: Iranian backed militants strike U.S. air base in Iraq, Pentagon denied claims

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

Iranian paramilitaries have reportedly staged a rocket attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq. Reports claimed the 47th Brigade of Iraqi Hezbollah, which is backed by Iranian Guards of the Islamic Revolution, fired missiles at Camp Taji on Sunday.

U.S. military officials have not yet confirmed reports of the Iranian backed strike, but have admitted sirens did go off at the base.

The attack came hours after a U.S. air strike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Iraq, which killed a top Hezbollah commander.

Today’s strikes against Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria are a justified response to the killing of an American and the wounding of several American service members and Iraqis. Tehran must stop attacking Americans or else face even graver consequences. https://t.co/xGoSz7l0jT — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 29, 2019

Iran recently boosted its presence in Iraq amid ongoing popular unrest in the country. The Ayatollah regime has also been increasing its nuclear activity, which has stirred concerns across the Middle East.

On Saturday, U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell called on the EU to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Grenell made the comment in a tweet after a connection was made between the Iran-backed militia and a separate rocket attack, which killed a U.S. citizen in Iraq on Friday.

Now would be a good time for our European allies to follow the lead of the German parliament and move to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization. #diplomacy https://t.co/8O7s1dAYg5 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 28, 2019

Germany has previously called for the group to be put on the EU terror list. Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist political party and militant group based in Lebanon.

This is developing news. Please check back later for updates.

