Reports: Iranian backed militants strike U.S. air base in Iraq, Pentagon denied claims

Iraqi army units are deployed during military operations of the Iraqi Army’s Seventh Brigade in Anbar, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

Iranian paramilitaries have reportedly staged a rocket attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq. Reports claimed the 47th Brigade of Iraqi Hezbollah, which is backed by Iranian Guards of the Islamic Revolution, fired missiles at Camp Taji on Sunday.

U.S. military officials have not yet confirmed reports of the Iranian backed strike, but have admitted sirens did go off at the base.

The attack came hours after a U.S. air strike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Iraq, which killed a top Hezbollah commander.

Iran recently boosted its presence in Iraq amid ongoing popular unrest in the country. The Ayatollah regime has also been increasing its nuclear activity, which has stirred concerns across the Middle East.

In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the organization, speaks with media at the Arak heavy water nuclear site, near the city of Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

On Saturday, U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell called on the EU to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Grenell made the comment in a tweet after a connection was made between the Iran-backed militia and a separate rocket attack, which killed a U.S. citizen in Iraq on Friday.

Germany has previously called for the group to be put on the EU terror list. Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist political party and militant group based in Lebanon.

This is developing news. Please check back later for updates.

This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

