Reports: Iranian-backed militants led attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

UPDATED 7:59 AM PT — Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Mounting evidence points to Iran’s involvement in the latest attack on the U.S. Embassy in the Iraqi capital. According to reports, the attack was led by field commander Qais Khazali and was backed by Iran with the involvement of Quds Force as well the local branch of Hezbollah.

Iranian-backed Quds Force seek to destroy the State of Israel. An angry crowd of Shiite radicals have continued to besiege American diplomatic facilities in response to U.S. airstrikes against Iraqi Hezbollah.

Experts say these factions are now targeting Americans across the region. Mass demonstratons are challenging Iraq’s political system nearly two decades after the U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

President Trump said Iran will be held accountable for the latest attacks.