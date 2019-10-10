Reports: Hillary Clinton still open to 2020 run

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:32 PM PT — Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The election cycle is heating up, but Democrat primary voters may not have seen the last of Hillary Clinton. Reports this week by The Washington Post and The New York Times said Clinton is keeping an open mind about making a third White House bid.

Both Clinton and Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have allegedly been telling people privately that they could win. Clinton would reportedly only jump in if Joe Biden drops out.

President Trump has joked about her entering the race and even suggested a rematch. This led the former first lady to fuel the rumors.

“The goal of the Trump strategy…is to raise questions,” said Clinton. “Maybe there does need to be a rematch—I mean, obviously I can beat him again.”

This contradicts the statement she made in March, which indicated that a 2020 run wasn’t in the books for the former first lady.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working, speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton told the press.

She went on to say she wasn’t “going anywhere” and that she hoped to help the future Democrat front runner “win back the White House” in 2020.

This comes a week after the State Department concluded their investigation into Clinton’s previous use of a private server. Investigators found nearly 600 security violations and said Clinton’s conduct represented an increased degree of risk to the State Department. However, they emphasized there was “no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

