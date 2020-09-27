Reports: Hall of Famer Montana thwarts attempted kidnapping



FILE PHOTO: Former Superbowl champion quarterback Joe Montana, who played for the National Football League's San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, speaks during an interview in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren FILE PHOTO: Former Superbowl champion quarterback Joe Montana, who played for the National Football League's San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, speaks during an interview in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana rescued one of his grandchildren in a kidnapping attempt, according to multiple reports Sunday.

TMZ Sports was the first to report the news.

According to reports, Montana and his wife, Jennifer, were at their home in Malibu, Calif., early Saturday evening when a 39-year-old woman walked in through an unlocked door. She allegedly took the child out of someone’s arms and walked into another room, where the Montanas grabbed their grandchild away from her.

The woman ran off but was apprehended by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who were in the area on an unrelated call. Reports said she was arrested, but the sheriff’s office has yet to release her name or the charges.

The Montanas have four adult children. No further information was available about the child, including age and gender.

Joe Montana, 64, retired from the NFL in 1995 after 13 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He led the 49ers to four Super Bowl victories, was a two-time league Most Valuable Player and a three-time first-team All-Pro. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2000.

Last fall, he was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

–Field level Media